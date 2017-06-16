Gazprom sport complex to be built until 2019

Yerevan/Mediamax/. The construction of the teaching and training complex in Yerevan, financed by Gazprom Armenia, will be finished till the end of 2019.
Press service of the Armenian President reports that CEO at Gazprom Alexey Miller announced this during his meeting with President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan.
The socially-oriented sport complex will offer multifunctional opportunities: kindergarten, school, swimming pool, skating rink, as well as various halls for doing a number of sports.
The complex is built within the frames of “Gazprom for Children” program.
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.