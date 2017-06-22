Armenian Parliament adopts Government program

YerevanMediamax/. The National Assembly of Armenia adopted today the Government’s 2017-2022 program with 64 "yes” and 31 "no” votes, and no abstainees.
The RPA and ARF fractions voted for the Government program, while members of Yelk and Tsarukyan fractions voted against it.
You can view the Government program in detail here (in Armenian).
