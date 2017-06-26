Arpine Hovhannisyan elected PACE Vice President

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Today Deputy Speaker of the Armenian Parliament, Head of the Armenian Parliament Delegation to PACE Arpine Hovhannisyan was elected Vice President of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe at the opening of the Assembly’s Summer 2017 Session.
The Armenian Parliament website indicates that the Delegation to PACE, headed by Arpine Hovhannisyan, has been in Strasbourg since June 25 to participate in PACE summer session.
