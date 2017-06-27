NSC talks Armenians’ issues in Middle East

Yerevan /Mediamax/. President of Armenia, Chairman of the National Security Council Serzh Sargsyan convened a session of the agency today.

The presidential press service informed that the session agenda included the developments in the Middle East and their impact on Armenian communities.



Serzh Sargsyan instructed to continue the efforts aimed at ensuring the living and safety of Armenians in the Middle East, providing for the needs of Syrian Armenian refugees, and preserving the religious, historical, and cultural heritage of Armenians.



The President also ordered to continue cooperation with partner countries and organizations in maintaining continuous assistance to Syrian Armenians and to prepare for responding to possible unfavorable developments.