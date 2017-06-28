Vigen Sargsyan has no intention to become PM

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Armenian Defense Minister Vigen Sargsyan said today that he wished to stay on the same position after 2018.

Vigen Sargsyan said this, when asked on whether he wished to become Armenian Prime Minister.



“I have said on many occasions that I would like to stay Armenian Defense Minister until we register real changes in the defense system. It would be a great honor for me as an Armenian citizen, while more secured Armenia would make me really happy,” Minister Sargsyan remarked.



Touching upon the changes in 2018, Vigen Sargsyan reassured that their political team was strong and committed to making all the necessary decisions in a regulated way.



“We have formed a great government team after the elections, so successes of each our member matters to all of us. I am very content to see our country being led by an experienced and efficient manager, my longtime good friend Karen Karapetyan. There is no such a thing as my or his success, we work together, so I am convinced that we will register significant results,” Vigen Sargsyan emphasized.