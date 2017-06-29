Armenian President: New tools will be applied in fight against corruption

Yerevan/Mediamax/. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan told today about “the incorporation of new and quite efficient tools in fight against corruption”.

“Of course, transparency is yet another way of self-expression. The system of state expenses and procurement should be completely open both to the parliament and our society. Currently we are incorporating new and quite efficient tools in fight against corruption, accompanied with our committed work,” President Sargsyan said at the government session today.



Serzh Sargsyan said that a number of conclusions can be drawn after years of experience in the sphere. First of all, “the government registered successes in implementation of reforms, which were consistently and clearly introduced to the public.”



“Although some reforms program were quite tough, our society accepted and was aware of the importance of its implementation. The government members should always make sure the public knows every detail of their activities,” Serzh Sargsyan said.