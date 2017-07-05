Armenian President: U.S. contribution is important for peace in Caucasus

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Today President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan expressed his hope that "active involvement of the U.S. in resolution of Nagorno-Karabakh issue will lead to the desired outcome – peaceful and lasting settlement of the conflict”.

Serzh Sargsyan made that statement in the congratulatory letter to U.S. President Donald Trump on the occasion of Independence Day.



“I feel compelled to point out the importance of contribution the United States made to peace building in South Caucasus as a member of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair,” the Armenian President remarked.



The head of the state also shared his appreciation for the United States’ continuous support for economic development, reforms, and establishment of democracy and civil society in Armenia.



Serzh Sargsyan also paid a visit to the U.S. Embassy in Armenia to mark the Independence Day.



President Sargsyan and Ambassador Richard Mills planted apricots in the Embassy’s yard in token of the 241st anniversary of U.S. independence and the 25th anniversary of Armenian-American diplomatic relations.



“As we cast a look at the future, we hope that our relations will strengthen and we’ll be able to expand ties in trade and investment in particular to the benefit of our two countries,” Richard Mills said.



Serzh Sargsyan stressed that Armenia attaches importance to maintaining dialogue with the United States in all areas of mutual interest.



The Armenian President also expressed his gratitude for the U.S. assistance in organization of the parliamentary elections in April.