Levon Martirosyan and Alexander Arzumanyan appointed ambassadors

Yerevan/Mediamax/. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan signed a decree today on releasing Ambassador of Armenia to Canada Armen Yeganyan of his duties.
Upon another decree by the Armenian President, MP Levon Martirosyan was appointed Ambassador of Armenia to Canada (residence: Ottawa).
Ex-FM Alexander Arzumanyan will replace Armenian Ambassador to Denmark and Norway Hrachya Aghajanyan (residence: Copenhagen).
