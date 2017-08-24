Armenia to actively develop ties with Turkmenistan

Yerevan/Mediamax/. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan said today that Armenia has developed friendly and multifaceted relations with Turkmenistan.

President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov arrived on official visit to Armenia yesterday. President Sargsyan remarked at the beginning of their meeting:



“Turkmenistan is a reliable partner. Having all the prerequisites, we are interested in boosting relations between Armenia and Turkmenistan. We actively communicate, and I am happy to discuss today our future projects together.”



Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov said that his visit to Armenia gives a new impetus to “bilateral collaboration, revealing new opportunities and perspectives for the development of relations between the two countries.”



“Currently both Turkmenistan and Armenia have significant potential in sectors of economy and trade. I think we can combine this potential and use it in different directions,” President of Turkmenistan said.