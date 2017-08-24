Fukuyama: quality of state is Armenia’s biggest problem

Yerevan/Mediamax/. American writer, philosopher and political scientist Francis Fukuyama thinks that "one of Armenia’s biggest problems is related to institutions and the quality of the state.”

“There is a lot of danger for Armenia in terms of corruption and patronage. Moreover, being close to Russia does not help solving these problems at all, because they have the same system there. In that respect, I believe that the representatives of the Armenian Diaspora may bring alternative values, ideas and practices to your country, which will certainly contribute to balancing Russia’s influence,” Fukuyama said in an interview to The Armenian Interest analytical center.



Touching upon Armenia’s relations with Russia and Russian influence, Francis Fukuyama said:



“Obviously, the general situation of Russia that is expanding and wanting to keep its near abroad under control has not been good for Armenia. Unlike Georgia, Armenia has tried to deal with this by getting closer to Russia rather than just taking the side of the West. So, in that sense, you are not as vulnerable as Georgia. If the United States does not turn out to be a reliable partner, they are going to be in a real trouble. In this regard, you have a little bit more protection. On the other hand, you also have less independence. You have accepted Russian-led projects and systems, so you do not have any possibilities to broaden your ties with Europe in a way that the country like Georgia does.”