Armenia to adopt “effective mechanisms” against misuse of administrative resources

Yerevan/Mediamax/. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan instructed the Minister of Justice Davit Harutyunyan today to analyze the recommendations given in the OSCE/ODIHR Election Observation Mission’s Final Report and prepare the corresponding legislative package, paying special attention to introduction of effective legal mechanisms against misuse of administrative resources.

President attached importance to maintaining the quality of legal acts, brought upon by constitutional reforms, in the course of their preparation. He noted that draft laws must be provided to the government or the parliament as early as possible before the deadline, so that their final adoption can be organized properly.



Touching on the efforts in anti-corruption reforms, Serzh Sargsyan stated it was necessary to pay special attention to introduction of structural procedures that ensure application of adopted laws.



The President also stressed the importance of installing e-governance systems and gave the instruction to work on that.