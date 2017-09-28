New anti-corruption strategy discussed in Armenia

Yerevan/Mediamax/. President of Armenia, National Security Council Chairman Serzh Sargsyan convened a meeting of the council today.

The meeting agenda included anti-corruption reforms and the information security and information policy concept.



Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of International Economic Integration and Reforms Vache Gabrielyan and Minister of Justice Davit Harutyunyan reported about the anti-corruption measures taken until the present moment, anti-corruption efforts realized in international cooperation, and new strategic directions of the fight against corruption.



The National Security Service took notes of the mentioned reports.



The meeting attendees discussed the draft Information Security and Information Policy Concept of Armenia. National Security Service Director Georgy Kutoyan explained that the draft concept describes current state, basic values, principles, interests, threats and challenges, policy goals, and other points of Armenia’s information security.



The National Security Council approved the draft concept.