Karen Karapetyan to pay an official visit to Iran

Yerevan/Mediamax/. On October 9 Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan will pay a 2-day visit to Iran.
Karen Karapetyan will have meetings with President of Iran Hassan Rouhani, First Vice President Eshaq Jahangiri and Speaker of Majlis Ali Larijani.
Prime Minister Karapetyan will visit Ararat Club and meet with Armenian diaspora, including representatives of business sector.
