Armenian President wants better cooperation between investigators and prosecutors

Yerevan /Mediamax/. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan said today that duties of investigators cannot possibly be accomplished at the expense of unjustified restrictions of human rights and liberties.

President Sargsyan said this at the Board Session of Investigative Committee of Armenia, dedicated to Day of Investigative Committee serviceman and the third anniversary of the structure's formation.



“The defense of one interest at the expense of the other is principally dangerous and will never do any good. This is one of the main reasons of injustice in the country. Of course, Investigative Committee is not the only structure, where we should look for reasons of injustice in the current law enforcement system. An unfair investigator can cause no less harm than an unfair prosecutor, since their preconceived or negligent actions and decisions may result in tough or sometimes even irreversible consequences,” Serzh Sargsyan said.



Photo: Press service of the Armenian President