Armenian President to visit Sochi for CIS, EAEU sessions and meeting with Aliyev

Yerevan/Mediamax/. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan will start a working visit to Sochi on October 11.

The Armenian presidential press service informed that Serzh Sargsyan will take part in the sessions of the Council of the Heads of CIS States and the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council.



In all likelihood, the meeting of Armenian and Azerbaijani Presidents will take place in Sochi as well. That much is clear from the statement that Armenian President’s Press Secretary Vladimir Hakobyan made today.