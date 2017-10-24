Prime Ministers of Armenia and Russia talk advancement of bilateral ties

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Today in Yerevan, Prime Minister of Russia Dmitry Medvedev stated that relations between Armenia and Russia are advancing in all directions.

“The bilateral trade turnover is quickly growing recently. Our mutual enterprises in high tech, energy sector, construction and telecommunications continue to operate. We outlined possible initiatives for the near future today,” said Dmitry Medvedev.



He stressed that cooperation in agriculture shows tendency of advancement.



“Armenian fruit, juice and cheese are very popular in Russia. We consider expanding cooperation with member states of the Eurasian Economic Union, Armenia in particular,” he said.



The Russian Prime Minister also informed they won’t change the special gas price for Armenia in the next few years.



Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan noted the advancement of the bilateral ties as well.



“We registered increase of indexes and a great potential for growth. We signed several papers today that will undoubtedly facilitate further development and strengthening of relations,” said Karen Karapetyan.