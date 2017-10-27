Armenian President outlines main characteristics of political figures

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Within the frames of the meeting with students of Andranik Margaryan Political School of the Republican Party of Armenia, President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan outlined the main characteristics that any political figure should have.

During the meeting on the evening of October 26, President Sargsyan particularly said:



“First of all, a political figure should be able to form a team. Political activity requires strong team.



Secondly, a political figure should be very balanced and tolerant. He/she should understand that once you are in professional politics, you will always be a target for criticism. You will never succeed if you have no ability to perceive criticism and stay balanced at the same time.



And finally, a political figure should have a perfect ability to assess various situations.”