Armenian President to make a working visit to India


Yerevan /Mediamax/. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan will travel to India today to make a working visit by the invitation of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Armenian presidential press service informed that Serzh Sargsyan will have meetings with PM Narendra Modi, as well as President Ram Nath Kovind and Deputy Prime Minister Venkaiah Naidu.

The Armenian President will take part in the plenary session of World Food India 2017 summit and the opening ceremony of the international food industry expo.

Serzh Sargsyan will also meet with representatives of India’s Armenian community.

