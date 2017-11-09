906 views

Armenian President instructs to develop a population growth program


Photo: Press service of the Armenian President


Yerevan /Mediamax/. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan said that “the nationwide goal of bringing Armenia’s population to 4 million by 2040 is a difficult, but realistic task”.

The President made that statement during the meeting on demographic issues on November 8.

Armenian presidential press service informed that Serzh Sargsyan also described as surmountable the security issues arising from Armenia’s relations with certain neighbors, which negatively impact the demographic situation.

According to President Sargsyan, achieving the mentioned goal should be the task for all Armenian authorities.

Serzh Sargsyan instructed the government to develop strategic provisions for improving the demographic situation in Armenia (by 2040) and to reflect them in Armenia’s 2030 development strategy.

