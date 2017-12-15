Armenian President tells the history of agreement negotiations with EU

Yerevan/Mediamax/. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan has expressed an opinion that the negotiations with the European Union on visa liberalization may finish within two or three years.

During the exclusive interview to Armenia TV Company, given on December 14, the Armenian President has shared his hope that the negotiations will begin in the first half of 2018.



While speaking of the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement, recently signed by Armenia and the EU, Serzh Sargsyan has described it as “a victory of sound logic”.

