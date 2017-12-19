Armenian President highlights importance of NATO Week

Yerevan/Mediamax/. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan has attached importance to the NATO Week, traditionally held in Armenia.

The Armenian President made that statement on December 18, while receiving Deputy Secretary General of NATO Rose Gottemoeller.



Serzh Sargsyan highlighted the natural development of Armenia’s cooperation with the North Atlantic Alliance and thanked NATO for the continuous support to Armenia.



Rose Gottemoeller expressed gratitude for the resolute and consistent assistance that Armenia provides through active participation in the international peacekeeping missions.



The parties touched upon Armenia’s foreign and security policies, regional developments, and the negotiations on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement in this context.



Deputy Secretary General Gottemoeller also inquired President Sargsyan about the processes realized in Armenia within the transition to the new form of governance after the constitutional reforms.