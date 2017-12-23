Armenian Government prepares for cooperation with EU under CEPA

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Today Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan has held a discussion on the main directions highlighted in the Armenia-EU cooperation agenda.

“We are forming an interdepartmental commission, which will be headed by Deputy Prime Minister Vache Gabrielyan. We need to arrange our next steps in a concrete manner and distribute our tasks clearly,” said Karen Karapetyan.



Deputy Prime Minister Vache Gabrielyan has presented the outline of the planned activities and events by sector and Deputy Foreign Minister Karen Nazaryan has reported about the upcoming projects within the Armenia-EU cooperation agenda.



Karen Karapetyan has instructed the heads of all ministries to analyze the events provided for their specific sectors by the agreement with EU and develop an action plan with an accompanying roadmap.