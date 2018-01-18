1699 views

Serzh Sargsyan describes next President of Armenia


Yerevan /Mediamax/. According to Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan, the next president of Armenia should “be an impartial person, who has never been involved in politics and has never been a member of a political party”.

Serzh Sargsyan said this during the meeting with Armenian public figures on January 16.

He noted that “we should consider a prominent person, respected inside in the country, who will be also able to represent Armenia with dignity abroad.”

According to the rumors on Armenian media, Ambassador of Armenia to the UK Armen Sarkissian will be nominated for the President.

The fourth president of the Republic of Armenia will be elected by the National Assembly of Armenia in March, 2018.

