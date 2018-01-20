Armenian President to pay a working visit to France

Yerevan/Mediamax/. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan will pay a working visit to France on January 22-24, visiting Paris and Strasbourg.
On January 22 and 23 President Sargsyan will have meetings with President of France Emmanuel Macron, President of the French Senate Gérard Larcher, President of the National Assembly of France François de Rugy and members of France-Armenia Parliamentary Friendship Group.
On January 24 Serzh Sargsyan will deliver a speech within the session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) in Strasbourg. He will also answer to the questions of the MPs.
Serzh Sargsyan will have meetings with Secretary General of the Council of Europe Thorbjørn Jagland, President of European Court of Human Rights Guido Raimondi, President of European Commission for Democracy through Law (the Venice Commission) Gianni Buquicchio and the newly-elected President of PACE.
