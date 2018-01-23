Armen Sarkissian travels to London

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Ambassador to UK, presidential candidate nominated by the Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) Armen Sarkissian has traveled to London.
The diplomat’s press service has informed that he has previously scheduled meetings to attend in London.
Armen Sarkissian will return to Armenia in the end of the week.
