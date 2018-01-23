2265 views

Armen Sarkissian travels to London


Photo: Photolure


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Ambassador to UK, presidential candidate nominated by the Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) Armen Sarkissian has traveled to London.

The diplomat’s press service has informed that he has previously scheduled meetings to attend in London.

Armen Sarkissian will return to Armenia in the end of the week.

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.

Latest news

Foreign Policy | January 23, 2018 11:15
Turkey expect US “not to back terrorists”

Politics | January 22, 2018 17:05
Armenian President’s assistant to manage PR for Armen Sarkissian

Politics | January 22, 2018 14:44
Armen Sarkissian travels to London
Editor’s choice
banks.am
itel.am
sport
bravo.am
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Design by Balasanyan designbureau, Hosted by ADC
© Copyright Mediamax 1999 -2018