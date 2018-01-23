Armenian President’s assistant to manage PR for Armen Sarkissian

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Assistant to Armenian President Hasmik Petrosyan now coordinates the PR department in the office of Armen Sarkissian, the presidential candidate proposed by the ruling Republican Party.

Mrs. Petrosyan has informed Mediamax about her position, noting that she works in Armen Sarkissian’s office pro bono while being on vacation from her official job.



It is worth reminding that Hasmik Petrosyan used to work with Armen Sarkissian back in 1996, when he was Armenian Prime Minister.



Hasmik Petrosyan is one of the most experienced PR experts in Armenia’s state sector. She headed the press services of Armenian Prime Minister and the President for many years.