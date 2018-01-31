Armenian President urges MFA to “give a new impetus to efforts”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan encouraged Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs to “give a new impetus to efforts”.

He said this during the meeting with MFA senior staff today.



“We consider you as guarantors of our security on the frontline, at least in political sense. I am convinced that diplomats should also consider themselves as soldiers, as we have high expectations. I would like you to realize the seriousness of the issue and give a new impetus to your efforts,” President Sargsyan said.



Serzh Sargsyan stressed that Armenian foreign politics should not limit itself and deal with NK issue only.



“Of course our national interests must be at the core of our foreign politics, and our participation in urgent issues of international agenda will significantly help us move forward our views,” President Sargsyan said.



Serzh Sargsyan attached special importance to the review and update of Armenia’s National Security Strategy.



“I think that Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has already gained the relevant knowledge, experience and, most importantly, toolset to introduce truly constructive and principal proposals,” Serzh Sargsyan concluded.