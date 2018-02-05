Bradley Busetto talks magical Noravank and optimistic Armenian youngsters

American Bradley Busetto, who had been UN Resident Coordinator and UNDP Resident Representative for the Republic of Armenia since February of 2013, completed his mission and departed from Armenia on February 2, 2018. But before he told Mediamax about memorable moments of his life and work in Armenia.
I had certain knowledge about Armenian culture, traditions and history before I came here. I also knew about tragic events that took place in 1915. I felt warmth and sincerity from the very first moment I arrived here, not to say the famous Armenian hospitality.
Taking the position of UN Resident Coordinator in Armenia 5 years ago, I was committed to significantly contribute to the rapid development of this country, and to certain extent I can register our success today.
I’ve never had hard time working with Armenians. I guess it’s conditioned by the fact that we are all united in trying to implement reforms in Armenia in the fastest possible way.
***
Life in Armenia is quite dynamic and busy. Yerevan is becoming more attractive and lively day by day. Gyumri and Goris (which has been declared cultural capital of CIS countries) are also developing. Of course, there are fewer opportunities in marzes and there is still a lot to be done, but the Armenian government takes noticeable steps to make sure no region is ignored.
Armenia has in a way exceeded my expectations. For example, I had no idea that great jazz evenings are organized here. I am also impressed by the volumes of wine production and active development of IT here.
***
I traveled a lot in Armenia. The Armenian churches are incredibly beautiful. I would single out Noravank, which I like visiting at the sunrise, when it’s quieter with fewer people around. It’s a magical spot. I also like Lori, as the nature is just wonderful there.
***
Armenian is an interesting and beautiful language, but a very difficult one. I started to work on my language skills, thought I haven’t had much time even to learn the elementary level.
***
There are a number of intellectual and talented young people here, and I’m happy I had the opportunity to communicate with them. Optimistic, energetic and enthusiastic young people are the driving force of this country.
They are very passionate about implementing reforms in Armenia. I think it would great if more young people were involved in the government activities.
***
I will miss a lot the people and the atmosphere here, as well as the tasty food. I will reveal a secret to you: I am coming back soon, as I promised my friends to personally discover Armenia for them.
Taguhi Hovhannisyan talked to Bradley Busetto
Read also:
Dirk Lorenz talks Armenians’ stubbornness and definite “yes”
Andrey Pyatakhin on Armenian welcome and lack of parks
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.