Bradley Busetto talks magical Noravank and optimistic Armenian youngsters

American Bradley Busetto, who had been UN Resident Coordinator and UNDP Resident Representative for the Republic of Armenia since February of 2013, completed his mission and departed from Armenia on February 2, 2018. But before he told Mediamax about memorable moments of his life and work in Armenia.



I had certain knowledge about Armenian culture, traditions and history before I came here. I also knew about tragic events that took place in 1915. I felt warmth and sincerity from the very first moment I arrived here, not to say the famous Armenian hospitality.



Taking the position of UN Resident Coordinator in Armenia 5 years ago, I was committed to significantly contribute to the rapid development of this country, and to certain extent I can register our success today.



I’ve never had hard time working with Armenians. I guess it’s conditioned by the fact that we are all united in trying to implement reforms in Armenia in the fastest possible way.



***



Life in Armenia is quite dynamic and busy. Yerevan is becoming more attractive and lively day by day. Gyumri and Goris (which has been declared cultural capital of CIS countries) are also developing. Of course, there are fewer opportunities in marzes and there is still a lot to be done, but the Armenian government takes noticeable steps to make sure no region is ignored.



Society | 2017-09-10 09:32:06 Dirk Lorenz talks Armenians’ stubbornness and definite “yes”