Armen Sarkissian meets with Alan Duncan

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Ambassador of Armenia to the UK Armen Sarkissian met in London with Alan Duncan, Minister of State for Europe and the Americas at the Foreign & Commonwealth Office.
“At the meeting the sides discussed bilateral relations, regional developments, Brexit negotiations, as well as issues relating peaceful settlement of NK issue. They also touched upon further development of trade and economic cooperation between the two countries,” Armenian MFA statement reads.
Let us remind that the Republican Party of Armenia nominated Armen Sarkissian as its candidate for the position of the 4th President of Armenia.
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.