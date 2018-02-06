Armen Sarkissian meets with Alan Duncan

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Ambassador of Armenia to the UK Armen Sarkissian met in London with Alan Duncan, Minister of State for Europe and the Americas at the Foreign & Commonwealth Office.

“At the meeting the sides discussed bilateral relations, regional developments, Brexit negotiations, as well as issues relating peaceful settlement of NK issue. They also touched upon further development of trade and economic cooperation between the two countries,” Armenian MFA statement reads.



Let us remind that the Republican Party of Armenia nominated Armen Sarkissian as its candidate for the position of the 4th President of Armenia.