Armenian government discusses 2030 Dvelopment Strategy

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan has held a discussion on the Armenia Development Strategy 2030 today.

The program has been developed by the order given by the Prime Minister in September 2017.



The new strategy includes the following areas: economic growth, culture and identity, nature protection and natural resources, public and territorial administration, education, science and innovation, human rights, rule of law and justice, defense and security, infrastructure, and social services.