Armenian government discusses 2030 Dvelopment Strategy

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan has held a discussion on the Armenia Development Strategy 2030 today.
The program has been developed by the order given by the Prime Minister in September 2017.
The new strategy includes the following areas: economic growth, culture and identity, nature protection and natural resources, public and territorial administration, education, science and innovation, human rights, rule of law and justice, defense and security, infrastructure, and social services.
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.