Armenian President: The government recorded good results in 2017

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan has stated today that the outcome of economic growth should reach all parts of the society, particularly the socially vulnerable groups.

President Sargsyan has made that statement at the meeting with officials responsible for social and economic policy, during which the parties concluded the results of the year 2017.



The meeting was attended by Armenian Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan, Deputy Prime Minister Vache Gabrielyan, Chief of Staff of Presidential Administration Armen Gevorgyan, Chairman of the Central Bank of Armenia Arthur Javadyan, as well as ministers responsible for development and implementation of policies in social and economic sectors.



“I think we will complete the 2030 strategy for Armenia’s economic and social development within several weeks. Given the fact that the government recorded good results in 2017, I do not believe we will see substantial deviations from the expected 7.4-7.7% rate of economic growth. Obviously, that is a good index. However, we need to take into account that one year’s economic growth cannot affect large groups of our society. If we maintain that index for two or three years, I believe we will be able to create a strong foundation for implementation of our demographic plans,” said President Sargsyan.