Armen Sarkissian is elected Armenian President

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Members of the Armenian National Assembly have elected RPA-nominated candidate Armen Sarkissian the new President of Armenia by a majority vote today.
90 MPs out of 101 present voted “yes” and 10 MPs voted “no”. One vote was declared invalid.
Armen Sarkissian has been the only presidential candidate. He will serve a 7-year term.
Armen Sarkissian was born on 23 June 1953 in Yerevan, Armenia. He is married, with two sons and three grandchildren. He graduated from the Theoretical Physics and Mathematics Faculty, Yerevan State University (YSU).
In 1992-1995, Sarkissian served as Ambassador of Armenia to the UK. Simultaneously, he was “Senior Ambassador” to Europe, Ambassador to the European Union, Belgium, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, and the Vatican.
In 1995-1996, he worked as Head of Mission of the Republic of Armenia to the EU. On 1 November 1996, Armen Sarkissian became the fifth Prime Minister of Armenia. He served only four months of the term and left the office on 28 February 1997.
In 1998, he was reappointed Ambassador to UK and served until 2000.
Armen Sarkissian is the Founding President of the Eurasia House International (since 2000). In 2013, he was appointed as Armenian Ambassador to the UK for the third time.
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.