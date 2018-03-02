Armen Sarkissian is elected Armenian President

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Members of the Armenian National Assembly have elected RPA-nominated candidate Armen Sarkissian the new President of Armenia by a majority vote today.

90 MPs out of 101 present voted “yes” and 10 MPs voted “no”. One vote was declared invalid.



Armen Sarkissian has been the only presidential candidate. He will serve a 7-year term.



Armen Sarkissian was born on 23 June 1953 in Yerevan, Armenia. He is married, with two sons and three grandchildren. He graduated from the Theoretical Physics and Mathematics Faculty, Yerevan State University (YSU).



