ARF welcomes annulment of Armenia-Turkey protocols

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) has welcomed the Armenian President’s decision to annul the Armenia-Turkey protocols.



“The annulment of the protocols, which were signed on 10 October 2009, is a long-awaited action. The Armenian Revolutionary Federation has stood against these protocols from the very beginning, knowing that it contains several unacceptable points and wording open to manipulation. Time has proven that our concerns were founded. Turkey was simply solving a strategic issue ahead of the Centennial of the Armenian Genocide, simultaneously trying to impose preconditions.



We firmly believe that normalization of Armenian-Turkish relations is a must, but it should take place in accordance with the system of values of the civilized world and should not endanger our national and state interests and the timeless rights of Armenian people,” reads the statement by ARF.