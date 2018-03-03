Armen Sarkissian looks to the future with confidence

Yerevan/Mediamax/. President-elect of Armenia Armen Sarkissian said that the transition to parliamentary system of governance creates new opportunities for strengthening democracy in Armenia.

He voiced this opinition at the meeting with President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan on March 2.



Serzh Sargsyan congratulated Armen Sarkissian on being elected as Armenia’s next President.



“This is a milestone for Armenian state and its people, as well as a very important stage in the way of establishing parliamentary democracy in this country. Having followed your meetings with attention, I am convinced that you will succeed,” Serzh Sargsyan said.



“Armenia’s membership in the Eurasian Economic Union, establishment of closer ties with the European Union, positive changes in the economy lay the foundation for looking to the future with confidence, being ready to actively work for years to come. I am committed to fully devoting myself to my new job, investing all my expertise and knowledge in this very important mission,” Armen Sarkissian said.