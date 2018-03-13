Armenian PM travels to Lebanon

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan will travel to Lebanon today to start a two-day official visit.

Karen Karapetyan will have meetings with Lebanon President Michel Aoun, Prime Minister Saad Hariri, and Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri in Beirut.



Karen Karapetyan met with Prime Minister of Lebanon Saad Hariri in January 2018, at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

