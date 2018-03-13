Armenia’s President-elect continues receiving congratulations

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Counterparts from various countries continue to congratulate Armen Sarkissian on his election as Armenia’s President.
According to Armen Sarkissian’s office, the congratulatory messages were sent from President of Switzerland Alain Berset, President of Croatia Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic, President of Serbia Aleksandar Vucic and President of Lithuania Dalia Grybauskaite.
Earlier he received congratulations from Presidents of Russia, Ukraine, China, Greece and Poland.
On March 2 Members of the Armenian National Assembly elected RPA-nominated candidate Armen Sarkissian the new President of Armenia by a majority vote.
Armen Sarkissian was elected to 7-year term.
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.