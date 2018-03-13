Armenia’s President-elect continues receiving congratulations

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Counterparts from various countries continue to congratulate Armen Sarkissian on his election as Armenia’s President.

According to Armen Sarkissian’s office, the congratulatory messages were sent from President of Switzerland Alain Berset, President of Croatia Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic, President of Serbia Aleksandar Vucic and President of Lithuania Dalia Grybauskaite.



Interviews | 2018-02-26 14:11:54 Armen Sarkissian: I am ready to be an ally for the youth