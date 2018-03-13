1620 views

Armenia’s President-elect continues receiving congratulations


Yerevan/Mediamax/. Counterparts from various countries continue to congratulate Armen Sarkissian on his election as Armenia’s President.

According to Armen Sarkissian’s office, the congratulatory messages were sent from President of Switzerland Alain Berset, President of Croatia Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic, President of Serbia Aleksandar Vucic and President of Lithuania Dalia Grybauskaite.

Armen Sarkissian: I am ready to be an ally for the youth


Earlier he received congratulations from Presidents of Russia, Ukraine, China, Greece and Poland.

On March 2 Members of the Armenian National Assembly elected RPA-nominated candidate Armen Sarkissian the new President of Armenia by a majority vote.

Armen Sarkissian: Scientist, ambassador, prime minister, businessman


Armen Sarkissian was elected to 7-year term.

