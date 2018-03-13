It’s the “right time” for investments in Armenia, PM says

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Today Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan started his official visit to Lebanon.
Karen Karapetyan and his Lebanese counterpart Saad Hariri discussed the prospects of the development of economic cooperation between the two countries.
“Lebanese companies can use our platform to enter larger markers, taking into consideration our membership in the Eurasian Economic Union, free economic zone at the border with Iran, GSP+ trade regime with the European Union. Overall it’s the right time to come to Armenia and make investments,” Karen Karapetyan said.
The Armenian PM proposed to observe the opportunity of establishing joint enterprises in sectors of light industry, jewelry manufacturing, pharmacy and agriculture.
Saad Hariri stressed that Lebanon is also a great place to make investments, particularly in the context of state-private sector cooperation.
Karen Karapetyan also offered to discuss the idea of creating Armenian-Lebanese investment foundation, as well as noted that the Armenian side is ready to share its experience in the sector of solar energy.
