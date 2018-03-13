It’s the “right time” for investments in Armenia, PM says

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Today Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan started his official visit to Lebanon.

Karen Karapetyan and his Lebanese counterpart Saad Hariri discussed the prospects of the development of economic cooperation between the two countries.

“Lebanese companies can use our platform to enter larger markers, taking into consideration our membership in the Eurasian Economic Union, free economic zone at the border with Iran, GSP+ trade regime with the European Union. Overall it’s the right time to come to Armenia and make investments,” Karen Karapetyan said.

