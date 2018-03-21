Hrayr Tovmasyan voted President of Armenia’s Constitutional Court

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Today the National Assembly of Armenia has elected former Justice Minister Hrayr Tovmasyan the President of the Armenian Constitutional Court by a secret ballot.

64 MPs voted “yes” and 27 voted “no”. Two votes were declared invalid.



The oppositional Yelk bloc had announced beforehand that their members would vote against Hrayr Tovmasyan.



Hrayr Tovmasyan renounced his mandate of member of the National Assembly and resigned from the position of the Chair of the Standing Committee on State and Legal Affairs and Protection of Human Rights on February 16. On March 2, he was elected member of the Constitutional Court by the National Assembly. Hrayr Tovmasyan also applied for departure from the Republican Party of Armenia.



Hrayr Tovmasyan is 48 years old. He is a Candidate of Legal Sciences, Doctoral Student.



He was the leading specialist at Legal Consulting Service of the Armenian Constitutional Court in 1996-1998 and served as chief specialist in the same institution in 1998-1999. From 1999 to 2001, he held the position of Deputy Head at the Legal Consulting Service.



In 2001-2010, Tovmasyan worked as the lawyer for the program “Consultation for Strengthening the Legal System” of the German Association for Technical Cooperation.



Between April and August 2001, he served as Deputy Minister of Nature Protection.



In 2010-2013, Hrayr Tovmasyan worked as Minister of Justice. In 2013, he was a member of the Specialized Committee for Constitutional Reforms under the President of Armenia.



In 2014-2017, Tovmasyan served as Chief of Staff, General Secretary of the Staff of the National Assembly.