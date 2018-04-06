EU and Pashinyan talk Armenia’s transition period and CEPA

Yerevan/Mediamax/. The European Union has "no illusions” about the constitutional change’s immediate consequences, but the EU still considers the parliamentary system a step forward for Armenian democracy.

This was stated in an interview to Politico by a representative of the EU Delegation to Armenia, speaking on condition of anonymity. Politico published an article titled “Armenia’s disputed move toward true democracy”.



EU representative noted that “in the long run, the new constitutional arrangements may facilitate deconcentration of power.”



The official said that Brussels is confident that its new agreement with Armenia, known as the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA), can become a driver for domestic reform.





