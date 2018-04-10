Armen Sarkissian shares thoughts on faith, citizens and flaws

Yerevan/Mediamax/. We have selected several parts from the speech that Armenian President Armen Sarkissian has delivered at his inauguration ceremony today.
On faith
Faith gives me strength. Is it the faith in the future of our country and people, as well as in resilience, diligence and talent of the Armenian citizens and our sisters and brothers around the globe.
On the First Republic and the fresh start
We are at the door of the centennial of the First Republic of Armenia today as we are transitioning to a new, parliamentary governance system. On one hand, we have a hundred-year-old history of republican order, but on the order, it is a fresh start for us in a symbolic way.
A century ago, after the worst loss in the history of Armenian nation, it took superhuman efforts and feats to save and nurture this small piece of land that remained from our great motherland. To the credit of previous generations, both of the first and the second republics, our people not only managed to stand up and straighten their backs but also created a dignified representation for Armenia in the world.
Owing to their efforts, we, the current generation, are lucky to proclaim the third republic and fulfill the independence of our motherland.
On EAEU, the European Union, and Serzh Sargsyan’s skill
Armenia’s membership in the Eurasian Economic Union and the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA) signed with the European Union have opened new prospects and opportunities for development of the country. The parliamentary system creates the best conditions for that.
In this regard, I would like to give credit to the President Serzh Sargsyan’s foresight and skill as politician and organizer.
On Nagorno-Karabakh issue
Peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict through negotiation remains a key issue for our country and people. The main guarantees of that outcome are a powerful Armenia and a strong Artsakh.
In order to reach a fair resolution and protect the inviolable rights of Artsakh people to our best ability, we need to continue building a strong, economically developing, prosperous, powerful Armenia.
On citizens and flaws
We must secure the most favorable environment for self-expression of our citizens. We need to consistently act together against negative phenomena and flaws in the political system and the society. This concerns phenomena from corruption to social injustice, from indifference to impunity. Each of us has to play a part in that uncompromising and fair fight.
