Armenian Parliament ratifies Partnership Agreement with EU


Photo: Photolure


Yerevan/Mediamax/. The Armenian National Assembly has unanimously ratified the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement today, with 95 MPs voting "yes”.

Armenia to apply CEPA provisionally


Deputy Foreign Minister of Armenia Garen Nazarian has stated recently that once Armenia completes ratification of the agreement and notifies the EU, it will be possible to apply the agreement provisionally.

 

8 key areas of new Armenia-EU agreement


The corresponding clause of the agreement will allow observing the majority of CEPA provisions before the EU member states complete internal procedures necessary for the agreement to come into force.

