The Police urge Nikol Pashinyan to open streets

Yerevan/Mediamax/. The Armenian Police have made a new statement.

“The Armenian Police have received a number of complaints from separate organizations, including educational and medical institutions about the fact that the actions of the participants of the assembly have significantly hindered their daily activities since morning today.

The participants continue to restrict hundreds of citizens’ constitutional right to free movement. This situation brought to violation of other people’s basic rights and public interests.

The Armenian Police remind that according to Article 33 of Armenia’s Law on Freedom of Peaceful Assembly, the Police have the right to use force to terminate the assembly if they find no other way to stop the disproportionate restriction of citizens’ basic rights or public interests.

The Armenian Police call on the organizer of the assembly Nikol Pashinyan to comply unconditionally with the responsibilities of the assembly organizer provided for by Armenia’s Law on Freedom of Peaceful Assembly and, particularly, terminate the blockage of the streets and provide the normal course of the assembly,” the statement reads.