Armenian Police warn MP Pashinyan of dispersing the rally

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The Armenian Police have issues yet another statement, this time addressing MP Nikol Pashinyan.

“Participants of the rally you organized at Baghramyan Avenue have grossly disrupted the public order through violent actions.



All warnings, demands and restrictive measures taken by the police are no longer effective, therefore, being guided by Article 33 of Armenia’s Law on Freedom of Peaceful Assembly, the police demands that you end the rally.



In case of your absence from the rally or disobedience, the police will disperse the rally with force and nonlethal weapons after the appropriate period of time for dismissal of the assembly ends,” reads the statement.