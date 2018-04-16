718 views

Armenian Police warn MP Pashinyan of dispersing the rally


Photo: Photolure


Yerevan /Mediamax/. The Armenian Police have issues yet another statement, this time addressing MP Nikol Pashinyan.

“Participants of the rally you organized at Baghramyan Avenue have grossly disrupted the public order through violent actions.

All warnings, demands and restrictive measures taken by the police are no longer effective, therefore, being guided by Article 33 of Armenia’s Law on Freedom of Peaceful Assembly, the police demands that you end the rally.

In case of your absence from the rally or disobedience, the police will disperse the rally with force and nonlethal weapons after the appropriate period of time for dismissal of the assembly ends,” reads the statement.

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.

Latest news

Politics | April 16, 2018 16:17
MP Pashinyan slightly injured in confrontation with police

Politics | April 16, 2018 16:10
Armenian Police warn MP Pashinyan of dispersing the rally

Politics | April 16, 2018 15:40
Police use special means against protesters in Yerevan
Editor’s choice
banks.am
itel.am
sport
bravo.am
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Design by Balasanyan designbureau, Hosted by ADC
© Copyright Mediamax 1999 -2018, Subscribe