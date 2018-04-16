MP Pashinyan slightly injured in confrontation with police

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Armenian MP Nikol Pashinyan, who has been taken to Nairi Medical Center earlier, has only slight injuries.
Tert.am has received that information from Nairi Director Anatoly Gnuni.
He has stated that Pashinyan has abrasions which are “being bandaged so that we can assess his condition”.
Three policemen have also been taken to Nairi, one of them in critical condition and the other two in satisfactory condition.
Nikol Pashinyan and the mentioned police officers were injured when the police applied special means against the protesters who were trying to get past the line of barbed wire.
