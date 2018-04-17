Police vow to break up the protest in Yerevan, opposition MP resists

Yerevan/Mediamax/. The Armenian Police has stated today that a decision was made on April 16 to break up the protest organized by Nikol Pashinyan.

Early this morning, Deputy Chief of Yerevan Police Valery Osipyan has handed the notice of that decision to Nikol Pashinyan, but the latter has demonstratively torn it apart.

The police have closed off the streets leading to the National Assembly building by positioning lines of barbed wire and water cannon trucks. The National Assembly is expected to hold the election of Prime Minister at 12:00.

A group of activists have been detained near Yeritasardakan metro station this morning.

The Armenian Police has noted in the latest statement that “the police forces will break up the protest and reserve the right to use special means if the leader of the protest is absent from the scene or refuses to comply with the demand of the police”.

“In light of this, we warn the organizers of the protest to dismiss the illegal assembly, otherwise the police cannot avoid fulfilling its duty to use special means to disperse the protesters,” reads the statement.