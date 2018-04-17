Pashinyan: Democratic revolution shall win

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Member of the Armenian National Assembly Nikol Pashinyan said today that together with his supporters he aims at paralyzing the activities of the state structures in Armenia.

Nikol Pashinyan called the actions of his supporters on streets of Yerevan “a democratic revolution, which shall eventually win.”

Nikol Pashinyan also said that he will hold a rally today at 18:30, Republic Square, Yerevan.