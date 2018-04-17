943 views

Pashinyan: Democratic revolution shall win


Photo: Photolure


Yerevan/Mediamax/. Member of the Armenian National Assembly Nikol Pashinyan said today that together with his supporters he aims at paralyzing the activities of the state structures in Armenia.

Nikol Pashinyan called the actions of his supporters on streets of Yerevan “a democratic revolution, which shall eventually win.”

 

Nikol Pashinyan also said that he will hold a rally today at 18:30, Republic Square, Yerevan.

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.

Latest news

Army and Police | April 17, 2018 17:40
Armenian police to use “all legal means” against protesters

Politics | April 17, 2018 16:48
Armenian parliament elects Serzh Sargsyan as PM

Politics | April 17, 2018 14:04
Pashinyan: Democratic revolution shall win
Editor’s choice
banks.am
itel.am
sport
bravo.am
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Design by Balasanyan designbureau, Hosted by ADC
© Copyright Mediamax 1999 -2018, Subscribe