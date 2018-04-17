Armenian parliament elects Serzh Sargsyan as PM

Yerevan/Mediamax/. The Armenian National Assembly has elected former President Serzh Sargsyan as the Prime Minister today.
97 MPs have participated in the voting.
Serzh Sargsyan has received 76 “yes” and 17 “no” votes.
In particular, the Yelk alliance faction and a number of MPs from Tsarukyan faction have voted against Serzh Sargsyan.
