851 views

Armenian parliament elects Serzh Sargsyan as PM


Photo: Photolure


Yerevan/Mediamax/. The Armenian National Assembly has elected former President Serzh Sargsyan as the Prime Minister today.

97 MPs have participated in the voting.

Serzh Sargsyan speaks in Armenian parliament


Serzh Sargsyan has received 76 “yes” and 17 “no” votes.

 

In particular, the Yelk alliance faction and a number of MPs from Tsarukyan faction have voted against Serzh Sargsyan. 

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.

Latest news

Army and Police | April 17, 2018 17:40
Armenian police to use “all legal means” against protesters

Politics | April 17, 2018 16:48
Armenian parliament elects Serzh Sargsyan as PM

Politics | April 17, 2018 14:04
Pashinyan: Democratic revolution shall win
Editor’s choice
banks.am
itel.am
sport
bravo.am
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Design by Balasanyan designbureau, Hosted by ADC
© Copyright Mediamax 1999 -2018, Subscribe