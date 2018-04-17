Armenian parliament elects Serzh Sargsyan as PM

Yerevan/Mediamax/. The Armenian National Assembly has elected former President Serzh Sargsyan as the Prime Minister today.

97 MPs have participated in the voting.





In particular, the Yelk alliance faction and a number of MPs from Tsarukyan faction have voted against Serzh Sargsyan.