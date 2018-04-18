Pashinyan and protesters block Sargsyan’s residence at Baghramyan Ave

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian MP Nikol Pashinyan has announced today that “the blockade of the residence at 26 Baghramyan Avenue has begun”.

Nikol Pashinyan and his supporters have freely entered Baghramyan Avenue at 10:40 and stopped in front of the building at 26 Baghramyan Avenue, which used to serve as President Serzh Sargsyan’s residence and will become now the residence of the Armenian Prime Minister.



Pashinyan has called on the protesters to be respectful to the police and exclude any display of violence.