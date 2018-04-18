US urges Armenian protesters and police to exercise restraint

Yerevan /Mediamax/. U.S. State Department has responded to the latest political developments in Armenia.

The U.S. Embassy in Armenia has shared the mentioned response on its official Facebook account:



“We note the significant protests taking place in Yerevan and other cities in Armenia, as thousands of Armenian citizens have taken to the streets to exercise their right to expression and peaceful assembly. We are monitoring closely ongoing protests in downtown Yerevan and other cities in Armenia.



We are encouraged by the responsible and respectful behavior of the vast majority of protestors and police throughout the last several days. We are troubled, however, by reports of sporadic clashes between police and protesters, including some injuries. We encourage both government authorities and the protesters to exercise restraint and avoid any escalatory or violent actions.”