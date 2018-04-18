Karen Karapetyan is appointed First Deputy Prime Minister

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Armenian President Armen Sarkissian has signed today a decree appointing Karen Karapetyan the First Deputy Prime Minister.
Armen Sarkissian has signed two other decrees as well, appointing Armen Gevorgyan and Vache Gabrielyan Deputy Prime Ministers.
By another decree, the Armenian President has appointed Vardan Makaryan the acting Chief of President’s Staff.
Finally, Armen Sarkissian has signed one more decree, relieving Aleksan Harutyunyan of his duties as First Deputy Chief of President’s Staff.
